LOCAL dads project Dads Can Cymru recently organised a succession of Mountain Walk Mondays which were well attended by fathers from the local area.

The Dads climbed Sugarloaf and Pen Y Fan over the course of the two weeks and the event was used as an opportunity for them to get out and mix with peers whilst supporting men’s mental health and exploring the outdoors.

Dads Can Cymru’s development worker, Shane Hatherall, was delighted with how well the walks were received, saying: “The families have benefitted so much from participating in these walks. We try to push that plenty of fresh air and exercise is really good help with improving mental health and bonding as a family. We always welcome as many of our Dads and their families as possible to get involved and it comes at no cost to them either."

They were also accompanied by MHA’s Customer Service Manager, Victoria Simms, who volunteered her time as part of MHA’s volunteer scheme which allows employees to take two days off work a year to volunteer and support local projects.

Victoria added: “It was a great opportunity to meet some of the dads the project is working with and hear about the impact having a space to be listened to and supported has made to them and their children’s lives. It was more of a challenge than I anticipated, with rain, wind and sunshine but there was a real sense of achievement when we reached the top.”

Shaun Robertson was one of the dads who attended the walk and saw it as a great opportunity to socialise, “It was nice to go out somewhere new and meet people. It’s definitely a walk I would do again.