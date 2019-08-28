YOUNG people from Monmouthshire, Newport and Torfaen went head to head in a five-a-side football tournament in Caldicot as part of the Positive Futures programme.

A total of 46 youngsters took part in the event at Caldicot Leisure Centre, with Abergavenny Fridays winning the under 16s tournament and Newport Sanctuary taking the title for the over 16s.

The event was organised by Positive Futures which receives funding from the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner, and gives young people access to sports and activities to help steer them away from antisocial behaviour and crime.

Mark Foster, Positive Futures lead for Monmouthshire, said: “Events like this bring young people together, keeps them off the streets and gives them something fun to do in the school holidays.

“We had a great turn out with nine teams taking part and we hope to run more events like this in the future.”

Police and Crime Commissioner Jeff Cuthbert said: “Positive Futures is all about giving young people access to activities that allow them to channel their energy in positive and productive ways.

“These events help to steer young people away from potentially committing antisocial behaviour or crime, and instead helps them to stay healthy while having fun with their friends.

“This was a fantastic event and I want to congratulate everyone who took part.”