MOTORISTS in Newport are being reminded to not leave valuables in their cars after a number of thefts in the city.

Gwent Police are currently investigating a number of thefts from vehicles in the Newport East area, where offenders have targeted parked and unattended vehicles.

A lot of these incidents are believed to have occurred as a result of vehicles being left unlocked.

Thefts have been reported in St Julians, Maindee and Lliswerry, and have seen items including wallets, laptops and handbags stolen.

Drivers have been encouraged to remove valuable items from the vehicle when not in use and, wherever possible, to park and leave cars in well-lit areas, covered by CCTV.

Despite the recent warm weather, motorists should also ensure that all windows and doors are shut and locked.

PC Leanne Pole, of the Newport East Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: "These are opportunistic thefts, in which suspects have tried door handles and boots in order to steal items on show. Whilst we are continuing to investigate, we would like to remind drivers to be vigilant and take all necessary precautions to protect themselves from crime. Do not make yourself vulnerable to this type of offence.

"I would also like to urge anyone who feels they have been a victim of this sort of crime to report this to us immediately so we can carry out enquiries as soon as possible, in an effort to identify those responsible."

If you have any information, please contact Gwent Police on 101, quoting log 1900302925 You can also direct message them on Facebook or Twitter. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.