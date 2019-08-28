MUSIC lovers are being called on to have their say on the music scene in Newport.

This Saturday, August 31, all music lovers are invited to drop-in sessions at the Riverfront Theatre to talk all about your memories of Newport’s music scene – whether recent or historical on camera for the Rock Of Newport documentary.

Join in the Rock of Newport documentary this Saturday

The documentary first came about in 2017 when director Nathan Jennings wanted to show the history of the city’s musical culture that is infamous across the world.

Countless international acts have graced stages in Newport, including Hole, Oasis, Metallica, McFly, Marilyn Manson and Busted.

Newport has also produced some incredible acts including the reggae-metal phenomenon Skindred, death metal titans Venom Prison, beloved rap group Goldie Lookin Chain and the recently split Casey, who despite only being a band for a couple of years, toured the world and became a firm favourite in the UK scene.

After a successful crowdfunding appeal, the documentary is now in its third week of filming with a host of names being interviewed about their experiences in Newport. Names included are the likes of Metallica, Misfits, Sex Pistols, NOFX, The Damned and of course Skindred.

One location that is expected to feature heavily in the documentary will be TJ’s. The legendary venue, opened in 1971, has been graced by many of the aforementioned artists and is still one of the most talked about venues in Wales, despite it being closed in 2010 after owner John Sicolo died.

It was also dubbed ‘The New Seattle’ by the New York Times.

The documentary is going to profile everything that has made Newport the musical hub it has become but to do this, Mr Jennings needs your help.

Let the world know about your memories of Newport’s music scene, whether that is a favourite band or artist who has played in Newport, a favourite venue including local pubs and clubs who put on live music, a favourite act to come from Newport or anything else that comes to mind.

To do this, head to the Riverfront Theatre between 10am and 6pm on Saturday, August 31 and you could be in the documentary.