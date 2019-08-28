Here's the latest Argus column by South Wales East AM Mohammad Asghar:

ON MONDAY, August 19 I held the first of what I hope will become a series of Jobs and Skills Fairs in my region of South East Wales.

Held in Newport Leisure Centre, more than 20 different businesses and organisations took part in the event.

The purpose of the fair was to make people aware of job and training opportunities that exist in the area to boost employment both in the short and the long term.

The majority of people who attended were young people, many of whom had just received their A-level results.

But it was also good to see a number of older adults who had lost their jobs or who were thinking of changing their careers coming along to see what was available.

Some may question why a Jobs and Skills Fair is needed when the number of people with a job in Wales has reached an all-time high.

In Newport, for example, the number of people who are claiming key out-of-work benefits has fallen by 1,059 since 2010, an overall reduction of 21 per cent.

Although employment is at record levels it is clear from talking to employers that one of the problems they face today is recruiting enough staff, particularly with the skills they need.

I would like to thank all those involved in organising and supporting my Jobs and Skills Fair for making it such a great success.

- I recently had the great pleasure of sponsoring the Jewish History Association of South Wales Exhibition held at the National Assembly.

The Jewish History Association of South Wales aims to uncover, document and share the tangible cultural heritage of the Jewish communities of South Wales.

The exhibition, called Voices and Images of the South Wales Jewish Community is currently touring South Wales.

At a time when anti-Semitism is on the rise it is important that we recognise the immense contribution to Welsh culture, sport, enterprise and life in general that the Jewish community has made.

As a Muslim, I am pleased to do what I can to achieve this.

I would encourage as many people as possible to go and see this wonderful exhibition which goes a long way to improve understanding between communities in South Wales.