A CAERPHILLY-BASED taxi company has been fined for using unlicensed taxi drivers following an investigation by Caerphilly’s Trading Standards team.

Fieldston Limited of Machen, and its company director Richard Graham Collins, also of Machen, both pleaded guilty to eight separate offences when the case was heard at Cwmbran Magistrates Court on Monday, August 19.

The company pleaded guilty to offences contrary to the Local Government (Miscellaneous Provisions) Act 1976. The offences related to operating private hire vehicles being driven by unlicensed drivers, employing unlicensed drivers, failing to exhibit the ‘taxi plate’ on private hire vehicles and failing to keep records of private hire contracts.

One of the drivers involved, Raymond Charles Bartlett, of Newport, also pleaded guilty to one offence of driving a private hire vehicle without having a taxi driver’s licence.

The offences came to light after Caerphilly trading standards officers and education transport officers visited a Caerphilly secondary school.

During the visit, two private hire vehicles owned and operated by Fieldston Limited were found to be driven by individuals who were not licensed to drive private hire vehicles by the council.

Both vehicles also failed to display the plates signifying they were licensed vehicles.

Further investigations also revealed that Fieldston Limited had also failed to record the details of contracts in their records.

The court fined Fieldston Limited £4,000 and ordered them to pay costs to Trading Standards of £900 and a surcharge of £40.

Collins was ordered to pay a fine of £3,200, together with costs to Trading Standards of £900 and a surcharge of £40.

The unlicensed taxi driver, Raymond Bartlett was fined £330, and ordered to pay costs to Trading Standards of £120 and a surcharge of £33.

To report an issue to Caerphilly’s Trading Standards team, please visit

or call 01443 811 300.