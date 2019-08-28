A CONFERENCE bringing together some of the most influential women in the UK will be hosted in Newport - the first time it has been held in Wales.

This year's Women in Leadership conference will be held at the Coldra Court Hotel, by the Celtic Manor Resort, next month.

The event, on Thursday, September 26, and Friday, September 27, will be hosted by Gwent Women in Policing, a group supporting women working in the police force in the area.

Its theme will be resilience, with an overall aim to inspire, educate and create networks for women in order for them to gain confidence, build resilience and strive for leadership roles.

A Gwent Police spokeswoman said the force strives to create a diverse and inclusive workforce.

"We embrace and celebrate diversity, understanding what it can bring to our organisation," she said.

"We are passionate about representing the communities we serve.

"Providing opportunities to help develop, inspire and support underrepresented groups will help us achieve our goal of a representative workforce."

Over the two-day event, guest speakers will include BAFTA and multi-award winning television presenter Lowri Morgan, a world class ultra-endurance marathon runner, and Dr Sabrina Cohen Hatton - one of the highest ranking officers at Surrey Fire and Rescue service, and one of the most senior female fire officers in the UK.

Gwent Police welcome sponsorship of the Women in Leadership Conference and wish to encourage sponsorship from businesses that believe they have a significant affinity to Gwent Police and the communities within Gwent. If sponsorship is offered, businesses will receive special opportunities such as exhibition space, mention in the official press release and a dedicated page in the conference brochure.

Contact Kelly.bowden@gwent.pnn.police.uk for further information.