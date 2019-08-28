THE Welsh Assembly is being recalled from recess for only the fourth time in its history.

Following a formal request from first minister Mark Drakeford, presiding officer Elin Jones, has agreed to recall the National Assembly for Wales.

The Assembly will sit on Thursday, September 5 at the Senedd in Cardiff Bay.

This comes as prime minister Boris Johnson is putting plans in place to prorouge - or suspend - Parliament ahead of Brexit.

Ms Jones said: “I have received a request from the first minister to recall the Assembly next week in order to discuss the latest Brexit developments.

“I have agreed to the request and in light of this, a full Plenary session will be held on Thursday, September 5.

“We are in uncharted constitutional territory, and it is a matter of parliamentary principle that as the UK Parliament reconvenes next week, Assembly Members should also be afforded the opportunity to speak for their constituents on this issue of great significance.”

The National Assembly has been recalled three times before - in 2002 following the death of the Queen Mother, in 2012 to debate and vote on council tax regulations and in 2016 to consider the steel industry crisis.