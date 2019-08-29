THE number of recorded cases of rape in Gwent increased by more than 50 per cent between April 2017 and March 2018 in comparison with the previous year, new figures have revealed.

The statistics released by the multi-agency Rape Monitoring Group (RMG) show, in the 12 months leading up to 31 March 2018, Gwent Police recorded 417 cases of rape, up from 272 the previous year - an increase of 53 per cent.

The figures were revealed in data on reports of rape and how they were dealt with over the 12-month period covering every police force in England and Wales.

The rise in Gwent was higher than the national average, where the number of reported rapes increased from 41,186 to 54,045 - an increase of 31 per cent. But Gwent is bucking the trend in the number of cases where an alleged rapist was charged. In Gwent charges were made in 26 cases, up from 15 the previous year. Nationally the number of cases where charges were lodged was down by more than 500.

The number of cases in which the alleged victim was a female aged 16 or over was 243, up from 154, and those in which the crime was allegedly committed against a female child aged younger than was 69, up from 39.

In this same period, Gwent Police received 69 reports of rape which were not ultimately recorded as a crime. It transferred three alleged rape offences to other police forces, and cancelled 11 rape offences.

The force also referred 46 cases of rape to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) for a decision to be made on whether an alleged rapist should be charged.

During the same year, the CPS successfully convicted 14 cases and brought 13 unsuccessful prosecutions.

At a national level the data showed:

• The overall charge rate has decreased compared to the previous year, from 6.8 per cent to 4.2 per cent.

• The overall number of reported rapes has increased compared to the previous year, from 41,186 to 54,045.

• The number of incidents of rape which were not recorded as crimes (the N100 classification) has increased compared to the previous year, from 8,624 to 11,913.

• The number of cases referred to the Crown Prosecution Service for a charging decision has decreased compared to the previous year from 6,606 to 6,012.

• The number of suspects found guilty of rape has decreased compared to the previous year from 1,350 to 1,062.

HM Inspector of Constabulary Wendy Williams, who chairs the group, said: “Rape is one of the most serious crimes dealt with by the criminal justice system. It is therefore vital that information and statistics about rape are made as transparent as possible, so that agencies can refine prevention strategies and give victims the justice they deserve.

“Today’s data gives crucial information about how incidents of rape are processed by the criminal justice system, providing detailed numbers and figures about local areas.

“We hope it will help police, prosecutors, and the entire system, to improve their work to provide justice for victims, convict the guilty and do all they can to prevent this most heinous of crimes.”

The group released data taken from the Home Office, Office for National Statistics, Crown Prosecution Service and Ministry of Justice.

Support is available for victims of rape from Rape Crisis England and Wales. For more information visit rapecrisis.org.uk .