NEWPORT County AFC's loss to Premier League side West Ham was a disappointment for most of the Rodney Parade faithful - but for one fan it was an especially memorable experience.

The Exiles' 2-0 defeat in the League Cup second round was 94-year-old Vera Edwards' first ever game.

Mrs Edwards was keen to go to the game, as she was born and raised in east end of London, the home of the Hammers, before marrying and moving to Newport.

Her husband was a big County fan and would go every week, while her brother and dad were "West Ham through and through".

Following the draw, Mrs Edwards' son, Alan, said she had insisted on going to the game.

“All her grandchildren are big Newport County fans, so we thought it would be nice for her to go with them," said Mr Edwards.

“She was really excited to see her first game – especially with it being her home team against the team where she has lived for so long.

“She was most looking forward to the atmosphere.

“She was over the moon to be going, it was a great experience for her.”

(94-year-old Vera Edwards attending her first game at Rodney Parade as Newport took on West Ham. Picture: Vera Edwards.)

Mrs Edwards was taken to the game by her grandson Mark Edwards.

"She really enjoyed herself," he said. "We were right at the front next to the away fans.

"She said she has a soft spot for Newport, but was happy to see West Ham win.

"She said she would love to go again, but for all of her grandchildren to come this time.

"Hopefully County can draw West Ham again soon."