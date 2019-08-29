THE legacy of sailors who have provided vital supplies the to the UK since the First World War will be honoured in Newport next week.

Monday, September 2, marks national Merchant Navy Day, and the celebration will be marked with a flag-raising ceremony at Newport City Council's headquarters.

The Red Ensign, the Merchant Navy's official flag, will be raised outside the Civic Centre, with a ceremony and blessing to be held at 10am.

Rev Mark Lawson-Jones, from the Mission to Seafarers, will conduct the service, which will include a reading by Mayor Cllr William Routley and a message from the Earl of Wessex, delivered by Deputy Lord Lieutenant of Gwent Brigadier Russ Wardle. Alan Speight, of the Newport Merchant Navy Association, will raise the flag.

Representatives from various armed services will also be in attendance as well as councillors and council employees.

For more information on Merchant Navy Day visit merchantnavyfund.org