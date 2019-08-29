A TALENTED teenage singer is off to America for the experience of a lifetime.

Emily Jones, 14, from St Julians in Newport has won a place on a Vocal Stars artist development project in Hollywood, and will have the chance to be mentored by some of music's most influential names.

Even more impressively, Emily's audition in Cardiff in July was the first time she had ever auditioned as a singer.

(Emily Jones is off to America at the age of 14 for a Vocal Stars placement. Picture: Mark Lewis)

Her mum Leanne Jones signed her up for the audition after seeing a notice about it on Facebook - but to Emily it was a surprise.

“I didn’t know until the night before that I was going to do it," said the teenager.

“I had seen it on Facebook and thought about it but decided not to, then I found out my mum had also seen it and had put me in for it.”

The family went to what they thought would be a 10-minute audition at the Hilton Hotel in Cardiff - but were there for a whole seven hours as more than 200 people were auditioned via interviews and vocal performances.

But, while most teenagers would tell anyone who will listen about the exciting opportunity, Emily is far more down-to-Earth.

“I haven’t told anyone yet that I’m going to America because I’m not a bragger,” she said. She added that she was overwhelmed with getting the place.

(Emily cannot wait to go to America. Picture: Mark Lewis)

“I only told one person that I was going to audition in the first place," she said.

Mum Leanne, on the other hand, wastes no time in singing her daughter's praises.

Speaking of the audition process and experience, she said: “Dan Williams was the judge at the auditions. He has worked with the likes of Dolly Parton.

"He said that he was really impressed with Emily, but what stood out for him was how well she could hold her notes.”

Despite the praise from the judge, her parents had one thing to say to her - "If it doesn’t happen, that’s okay. You can always try again".

“It’s about the experience," said Mrs Jones. "We want her to do well but we won’t push her. We’re not like those who are like ‘you have to win’.

“We wanted her to, obviously, but its not the end of the world if she didn’t.”

The judge was so impressed with Emily’s performance of With You from Ghost that he put her through. She had the choice of a few different packages – with prices starting at £1,500 and going to £30,000.

“We settled for the £2,500 development package because we did not want her to have the basic one because we want to make sure she has the best time, but we also didn’t want to go for the really expensive ones because of her age and the pressure,” said Mrs Jones.

The family are now working out the financial aspects of the trip. Mrs Jones said: “We’ve paid for our flights and half of the package. We have also pre-booked accommodation and will be fundraising for the remaining amounts.

“I have reached out to supermarkets to see about doing bag packing and to the Newport Rotary Club and local councillors. I won’t set up a fundraising page though because we’re not desperate. We will find the money.”

Emily’s success was always guaranteed as she comes from a musical background, although she is the first female member of her family to follow the path of singing.

One of her uncles is a singer in Tenerife and another uncle, Robb Dee, is a well-known Tom Jones tribute act - and has been giving her tips and lending her microphones ready for her trip.

They have also got a bit of friendly rivalry as they compare their careers, both have performed at the Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff once, however Emily will be there for a second time at the end of the year. She has also performed on the West End with the Pauline Quirke Academy, something her uncle has not done.

She has been singing since the age of eight and has regular singing lessons in Caerphilly. Emily has also performed in front of 800 people at her grandfather’s funeral.