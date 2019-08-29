THERE was plenty of fun, family-friendly activities on offer at Greenmeadow Community Farm yesterday, Wednesday, as characters from the popular children’s story The Stick Man paid a visit.

The Stick Man Day aimed to encourage children to explore the outdoors and learn more about the environment using the characters from Gruffalo author and illustrators Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler.

There was a range of woodland activities on offer including a walk along the Stick Man trail.

The farm is one of only four community groups in the UK chosen to pilot the trails.

The bug hunting and pond dipping session proved popular, and following a demonstration from the Cwmbran Wood Carving Club, visitors got to make their own bird feeders to take home.

As well as all of the outdoor activities, visitors could sit back and relax in the hay barn, where there were regular screenings of The Stick Man film.

They were also able to get up close and personal with some of the farm’s smaller residents at the ever popular Cuddle Corner.