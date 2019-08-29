TALENTED Newport schoolchildren have created a poem backing Wales' UEFA Women's Euro 2021 qualifying campaign

The inspirational Welsh-language poem has been written by year six pupils from Ysgol Gymraeg Bro Teyrnon in Newport.

It was created through the Bardd Plant Cymru scheme (Welsh-language Children’s Laureate) introduces literature to children in an energetic, dynamic and exciting way through workshops, performances and activities. Through working in partnership, the Football Association of Wales (FAW) and Literature Wales have been able to introduce both creative writing and football to children through an innovative special edition of the programme.

As part of the project, 30 schoolchildren aged 10 and 11 joined the Wales squad at an open training session and press conference held at Rodney Parade ahead of Wales’ friendly fixture against Czech Republic in April. The schoolchildren also had the opportunity to meet with the players before partaking in their own football training session led by FAW Trust coaches.

Following a day which increased the children’s appreciation for the Welsh squad, Ysgol Gymraeg Bro Teyrnon pupils joined Bardd Plant Cymru, Casia Wiliam at Dragon Park to engage in a poetry workshop, which created Cymru ar Ben y Byd, a poem on the nerve wracking and exhilarating experience of a Wales match.

Lleucu Siencyn, chief executive of Literature Wales said: “It’s fantastic to work in partnership with FAW to inspire the children of Wales.

"Literature Wales, the FAW, and the FAW Trust are committed to engaging with children and young people to increase participation in and enjoyment of literature and football respectively, and to support and advocate the various ways literature and sport can contribute positively to the nation’s health and wellbeing.”

On writing the poem for the Wales squad, Ysgol Gymraeg Bro Teyrnon pupil Louis said: “I feel very proud because I love my country and football is one of my favourite sports. I really hope we’ve made a great poem for the team that will represent them.”

When discussing the Welsh language used throughout the Bardd Plant Cymru project, Ian Gwyn Hughes, head of public affairs at the FAW added: "It shows that Welsh is a living and modern language that’s not just for the classroom. We look forward to working together with Literature Wales on future projects to offer exciting and varied experiences to youngsters across Wales, especially in connecting with difficult-to-reach individuals and communities."