ONE of Wales' new Members of the European Parliament has opened his new office - in Blackwood.

James Wells is one of two Brexit Party MEPs elected to represent Wales in May, and yesterday, Wednesday, opened his new office in Blackwood High Street.

The office opening was a public event and various supporters of Mr Wells were invited in to hear about what his role as an MEP entails and the services his office will be providing the people of Wales.

Mr Wells said: "As a Member of the European Parliament for Wales and a local resident of Islwyn I could think of nowhere better to set up my office than my local town of Blackwood.

"I am a passionate local representative who wanted to set up my office in a community where my children are educated and I could not think of a better way to pay back the constituency I love than to open my European Parliamentary office here."

Wales' other Brexit Party MEP is Nathan Gill, while Plaid Cymru's Jill Evans and Labour's Jackie Jones were also elected in May.