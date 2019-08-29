TORFAEN residents are being reminded to make sure their recycling box nets are kept inside the boxes after a hedgehog became trapped in the netting.

The council was called out after reports of a hedgehog which had become trapped in a recycling box net that wasn’t attached to a recycling box.

Cllr Fiona Cross, Torfaen council's executive member for the environment, said: “The purpose of the recycling box nets are to stop items blowing away and becoming a long term wider environmental issue. They are not meant to harm wildlife.

“As biodiversity champion I feel very passionately about wildlife and the environment, so it was upsetting seeing the photos of the hedgehog with a recycling box net wrapped around its legs.

“I’d like to thank the resident who got in touch with us to raise their concerns, and for helping free the hedgehog. They even took the hedgehog to the vets to be checked over which was really kind.”

Nets can be requested via the council’s website, via the Torfaen app, or by calling 01495 762200. Nets can also be collected from Customer Care Centres at Blaenavon Medical Resource Centre, Pontypool Civic Centre and Cwmbran Library.