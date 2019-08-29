THE father of a Gwent Police officer and former Cardiff City starlet has paid tribute to his "brave" son who "always had a smile on his face".

Rhys Kelleher died aged 28 in Mountain Ash Hospital on August 21 after a year-long battle with cancer.

A talented footballer, Rhys played for Cardiff City FC as an academy player, before leaving the game and joining Gwent Police.

Speaking to the South Wales Argus, Rhys' family spoke of their pride, and praised his strength and compassion.

"He was so strong," said Patrick Kelleher, Rhys' dad.

"At every stage he was so brave. He fought right up until the end.

"Even then, he was more concerned about how we were than about how he was.

"He was a loving person, who always had a wicked smile on his face.

"He was so proud at his passing out ceremony when he became a police officer.

"It was only a short time he was in the police, but he loved it.

"Rhys was a people person. He loved the variation of interacting with different people everyday, and he loved working in a team environment."

(Rhys Kelleher with his family at his Gwent Police passing out ceremony. Picture: The Kelleher family.)

Rhys attended St Michael's Primary School in Treforest, and from an early age showed promise in rugby and football, and was also a keen sprinter.

He went through the ranks in the Cardiff City academy, even playing reserve matches with Robbie Fowler and Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink and representing Wales at Under 19 level.

After leaving Cardiff, Rhys studied Criminology and Criminal Justice at the University of South Wales.

"After university, an opportunity came with Cardiff City to work in Malaysia to coach football and teach English," said Mr Kelleher. "He was in Malaysia for two years and loved every minute of it.

"After having a few jobs, he decided they just weren't for him. He didn't want to work in an office, he wanted to be out and about with people.

"He decided he wanted to join Gwent Police.

(Rhys Kelleher being visited by his Gwent Police colleagues in hospital. Picture: The Kelleher family.)

"We did not think that he would find a job which he would love as much as football, but when he joined Gwent police in 2017, he loved being a police constable.

"We were so proud of him. He was a loving and loyal son, brother and friend and we miss him greatly."

Gwent Police Chief Constable paid tribute on Twitter shortly after his death.

She said: “We pay respect to PC Rhys Kelleher today.

“Rhys has passed away following a brave fight against cancer.

(Rhys Kelleher in his Cardiff City kit. Picture: Cardiff City FC)

“A fantastic young man taken from us far too early..thoughts are with Rhys’s family... thanks to his colleagues who have given him great support throughout his illness.”

"Gwent Police have been marvellous," said Mr Kelleher. "They have looked after us and looked after Rhys. When we needed them, they were there, and we'd like to thank them for that."

Cardiff City FC paid tribute to their former academy prospect, describing him as “a talented footballer with wit and an engaging personality”.

“Rhys will be missed by his friends, team-mates, coaches and former colleagues at Cardiff City Football Club,” the tribute continued.

“We would like to place on record our sincerest condolences to Rhys’ family at this terribly sad time.”