OLIVER remained the most popular name for newborn boys in Wales and England in 2018, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS), while Olivia was again the most popular name for newborn girls.

The 2018 figures, released today (Thursday), reveal 62,729 different names were given to 657,076 newborns across Wales and England last year.

There were no surprise twists in this year's figures – Oliver has been the most popular name for newborn boys for six years in a row, and Olivia has taken the number one spot for the past three years.

In Wales alone, Oliver and Olivia were also the most popular baby names, but in the Gwent region, there was more variety.

For boys, Oliver tied with Oscar in Blaenau Gwent, but the four other Gwent local authorities – Torfaen (Harry), Monmouthshire (George), Caerphilly and Newport (both Noah) – all preferred other names.

For girls, Olivia was the most popular name in all of Gwent's local authorities except Newport, where Isla took the number one spot.

Popular culture may have played a part in helping parents decide which names to choose – and to avoid.

Nick Stripe, of the ONS, said: "Arthur surged into the top 10 boys’ names for the first time since the 1920s, and Ada jumped into the girls’ top 100 for the first time in a century too, both perhaps inspired by characters in the BBC TV drama Peaky Blinders.

"On the flipside, the growth in the use of technology assistants in our homes may help to explain why the number of baby girls named Alexa has more than halved compared with 2017.

"Communicating with young children can be hard enough at the best of times."

The main cast of BBC's Peaky Blinders, including Ada (third left, played by Sophie Rundle) and Arthur (second right, played by Paul Anderson).

MORE NEWS:

The ONS' annual statistics look at names going in – and out – of fashion, as well as regional trends.

Across Wales and England, the 10 most popular names for newborn boys in 2018 were:

Oliver

George

Harry

Noah

Jack

Leo

Arthur

Muhammad

Oscar

Charlie

The 10 most popular names for newborn girls across Wales and England in 2018 were:

Olivia

Amelia

Ava

Isla

Emily

Mia

Isabella

Sophia

Ella

Grace

The ONS found that across Wales and England, only 45 per cent of babies born in 2018 had names within the top 100 lists – down from 67 per cent in 1996.

Mothers aged 35 or over tended to prefer more "traditional names", the ONS found, while mothers aged under 25 were more likely to choose more "non-traditional", shortened, or hyphenated names.