POLICE are hunting for this man following an alleged assault outside The Courtyard nightclub in Newport.

The victim of the alleged assault received bruising to his nose and face in the incident, which took place at about 8.30pm on Thursday, June 20.

Police have said they believe the man pictured may be able to help with their investigation.

A police spokesman said: "Officers would like to speak to a man pictured in the image as he may have information that will assist in our investigation."

Information can be reported to police on 101, quoting log 499 of June 20, or via direct message on Facebook or Twitter.

Information can also be reported to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or crimestoppers-uk.org