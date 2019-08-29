PLANS to demolish a former pub and cafe in Rogerstone and build six new detached homes in its place have won the backing of council planners.

Six four-bedroom houses are planned at the site of the former Ye Olde Oak Stave pub in Ruskin Avenue, which was most recently used by the Seasons Coffee House.

The popular coffee shop announced it was leaving its base of more than two years at the end of last month, and was looking for a new premises.

Ye Olde Oak Stave previously closed due to competition from other pubs in the area leading to “significant financial loss”, according to a planning application.

But some have raised concern over the plans for housing, including ward councillor Chris Evans.

Cllr Evans said residents believe the development “would cause a nuisance and disturbance to the existing community.”

“The homes nearby may lose privacy and the added noise from extra motor vehicles will cause pollution in an area already impacted upon by heavy traffic due to the recognised failure of the ‘improvements’ to junction 28,” Cllr Evans said.

“There are no school places in Rogerstone, with local parents having to take children to primary schools outside of Rogerstone, and this development will not raise enough money to create additional schools places via section 106 contributions.”

Four letters of objection, raising similar concerns, were also lodged in response to the plans.

One letter of support said the development “respectfully and tastefully develops a small number of residential properties” though.

Planning officers have recommended the plans are approved by Newport council’s planning committee at a meeting next Wednesday, September 4.

A report says the development would not have a “harmful impact” on issues such as highways safety and the appearance of the area.

“It is considered that the proposal would deliver sustainable development through financial contributions towards affordable housing, education and leisure provisions; and ecological enhancements would be delivered across the site,” the report adds.

An affordable housing contribution of £49,536 is proposed, alongside £50,817 towards education and £52,146 for leisure provision in the area.