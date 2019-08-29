A CRASH involving a lorry and a car has closed a lane on the westbound carriageway of the M4 Prince of Wales Bridge.
The AA is reporting heavy traffic between junction 22 for the M49 and junction 23 for the M48, with lane one of three closed.
Traffic officers are at the scene.
READ MORE:
- 'He fought right up until the end': A father's heartbreaking tribute to his son, who died of cancer aged just 28.
- Criminal pursuing vendetta against two Gwent Police officers back in jail.
- Man died after falling unconscious at The Courtyard nightclub in Newport.
A Gwent Police spokeswoman said: "At approximately 1.25pm on Thursday, August 29, Gwent Police were called to a report of a road traffic collision on the M4 between the Prince of Wales Bridge Toll Plaza and Junction 23, westbound.
"The collision involved a blue Citreon and a lorry. No injuries have been reported at this time.
"One lane of the Prince of Wales Bridge is currently closed."
The Welsh Ambulance Service have been contacted for comment.