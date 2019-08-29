CARING people are wanted to give back to the community by volunteering for a group who visit the elderly.

RVS Friends of Newport was formed in January this year by a group of six friends.

They are self-sufficient, using their own money to make the journeys but are helped by the backing of the Royal Voluntary Service for insurance, training and other mandatory considerations that are needed.

The group, who are partnered with Age Concern, aims to visit and cheer up elderly residents of nursing homes, care homes and sheltered accommodation and to do the same for people in isolation living in their own homes.

Chairman of RVS Friends of Newport John Robinson explained how the need for the group is becoming bigger, and so they need more volunteers.

“RVS Friends of Newport began as we were concerned with how many elderly people were living with no support or no visitors.

“We started with just six of us and were visiting one nursing home in Newport, which was recommended to us by social services. Now we have 12 volunteers and three nursing homes – one of which is in Cwmbran - as well as visiting people in their homes.

“Our partnership with Age Concern came as there was one woman there who was struggling to fit all the homes needing visits in, so they passed some of the details on to us to help.”

READ MORE:

Mr Robinson said: “We try to find ways to stimulate them mentally & fan a spark of a long dead fire. Our plan next is to get them moving as much as possible whilst still sitting in a chair.

"This might involve drawing, painting, modelling etc. Simple large piece jig saws. Simple games.

“We also plan to involve them with other residents with music & song. There is so much that can be done to make their lives more meaningful.”

As well as talking and listening volunteers, the group are also looking for people or businesses to sponsor them so they can create advertising material.

Mr Robinson said: If you can help financially, no matter how small, or would like to join us as a volunteer please call me on 07845 128 293.”