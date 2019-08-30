NEWPORT asylum seekers from The Voices Network are meeting with modern chartists to highlight the importance of giving a voice to the people in a free public event at Newport’s Westgate Hotel on Monday, September 2.

The group of asylum and migration experts are working with local charity Our Chartist Heritage to give asylum seekers in the UK today a voice to speak about the challenges they are facing.

“The Chartists held meetings and rallies to gain the vote and the right of ordinary people to speak against injustice,” said Pat Drewett, Chair of Our Chartist Heritage, the local charity which promotes the heritage of John Frost and the 1839 Newport Rising.

“They were protesting against the things that troubled them in the hope of reforms, but the authorities tried to suppress their voice and would not listen.

“Today, in Newport, some asylum seekers are trying to make their voice heard by speaking out in grateful praise for the support they get from the ordinary people of Newport.

“At the same time, they are protesting against the harsher aspect of the asylum system itself which they feel needs reform.

“So, the Westgate Hotel, with its Chartist Heritage, is perhaps the ideal place to allow them to speak out.”

(The Voices Network members)

READ MORE:

(The inside of the Westgate Hotel)

Yusef Ciftici, an ambassador and coordinator of The Voices Network in Newport, said: “Asylum seekers face many challenges today and are often forced into destitution, struggling to make ends meet on just £5.39 a day – despite being highly qualified and wanting to make a valuable contribution to society.

“We are forbidden from undertaking paid work and do not have a choice on where to live while our claims are being processed.

“We try to rebuild our lives while at the same time striving to learn a new language, new skills and adjust to a new culture.

“Newport is a multicultural and inclusive city, even some very small acts in welcoming refugees can make a big difference.

“I encourage everyone who wants to hear the voices of asylum seekers to come along to this event.

“Expect to hear personal stories and poems about rebuilding a new life in the multicultural city of Newport, insights in social inclusion and challenges of being a refugee.”

The free event “Giving Voice” at the Westgate Hotel in Newport takes place on Monday, September 2 at 6:25pm.

Tickets are available on Eventbrite. https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/giving-voice-tickets-68687575387