A CAMPAIGN to highlight the importance of local pubs to their communities has the backing of a Gwent MP.

Ruth Jones, MP for Newport West, visited The Ridgeway Inn in the city to show her support for the Long Live The Local initiative.

In the last three years, more than 3,000 pubs have closed - that’s three every day.

Long Live The Local is a campaign backed by a broad alliance of pubs, brewers and industry bodies who together form Britain’s Beer Alliance.

The campaign celebrates the vital role local pubs play whilst highlighting the pressure they are under from a range of taxes including beer duty and business rates.

READ MORE:

Last year 116,794 people signed the petition, almost 50,000 wrote to their MP asking for a cut in beer duty and more than 19,000 pubs displayed their support with ‘Long Live The Local’ pub kits.

"For residents places like this are so important as we meet here," said Mrs Jones.

"As a local myself I know that these places are hubs for the community and serve as a great place to meet up with friends.

"They also help keep money in the local economy."

Mr Musto said: "People wouldn't have anywhere to go in their community without places like this.

"I've been working in pubs since I was 14, it runs in my family.

"We've got locals coming here day in day out, it's exactly what you would want."

For more about Long Live The Local, visit longlivethelocal.pub