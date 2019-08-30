A former bookshop in the centre of Chepstow, which has lain closed for years, has been put on the market.

The former Glance Back Books shop, which is in need of total refurbishment, is being marketed for sale with Elstons for offers over £295,000.

The agents describe the property, which is on the corner of Middle Street and Upper Church Street, as 'unique and interesting' and an 'ideal investment opportunity'.

The property, which was last sold more than 35 years ago, has three entrances and could be renovated to become a commercial shop or converted into separate properties, subject to necessary planning permission and consents.

Part of the property, 8 Middle Street, is grade II listed. The other part, 17 & 17A Upper Church Street, is not.

This is the first time the property has come to market for more than 35 years.

According to the estate agent the property is a 'deceptively substantial' building set over three floors.

For more information or to view contact Elstons on 01291 628100.