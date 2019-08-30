FAMILIES across Caerphilly County Borough have taken to hiding their favourite books in waterproof bags across the countryside for others to find and read.

During the summer holidays, mum Vickie Williams created the ‘Look for a Book’ Facebook group, after hiding books across the borough with her children.

(Eight-year-old Francesca Calnan is pleased with her find. Picture: Maria Calnan)

She came up with the idea after being inspired by a similar hunt for decorated rocks.

“As much as I like the rock groups, I’m not very arty and our family attempts hadn’t been very successful," said Ms Williams.

“I’ve always loved reading myself and thought it was a good way to get children excited about books and to encourage people to read more.”

READ MORE:

More than 500 members have taken part in book hunts so far.

To join in, pick a good quality book that you no longer want and write a short note explaining the idea – there is a template on the Facebook group – and seal it in a waterproof cover, like a food bag or plastic pocket.

Then hide somewhere for people to find.

If you find a book, then you can post in the group where you found it and re-hide after reading.

Gem Shipley from Cwmfelinfach has taken her two sons out in Pengam to find books. She said: “Lloyd, my oldest, loves reading so has been very excited about finding new books to read. It is an amazing idea and hopefully it will encourage more children to read.”

(All smiles for Gem Shipley's sons Lloyd, six and Emrys, three as they find a book on their hunt. Picture: Gem Shipley)

Ms Williams said: “So far, my children and I have hidden books in Abercarn, Bedwas, Caerphilly town centre, Cefn Hengoed, Chapel of Ease, Cwmcarn, Energlyn, Hengoed Llanbradach, Llanfach, Maesycwmmer, Nelson, Penallta, Pontywaun, Trethomas, Ystrad Mynach, Pontymister and Wylie.

“But other people have hidden some in Newbridge, Graig-y-Rhacca, New Tredegar and Pengam. We are also being supported by ‘Hengoed Rocks’ who have hidden books alongside their rocks.”

There are still more books being hidden every day. To find out where some are, visit the Caerphilly County Borough Look for a Book Facebook group.