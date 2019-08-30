TORFAEN MP Nick Thomas-Symonds joined Cwmbran officers for a day on the beat as part of a nationwide scheme inviting politicians to spend time with their local police forces.

Mr Thomas-Symonds spent time with Cwmbran Neighbourhood Policing Team as part of the Give a Day to Policing scheme.

Under the guidance of Cwmbran ward manager PC Jason Ghalamkary, they patrolled the local town centre where they discussed anti-social behaviour and action officers take to overcome problems that arise.

Speaking about his experience Mr Thomas-Symonds said the day would allow him to make greater contributions to Parliamentary debates.

"As MP for Torfaen and as shadow Home Office minister, I think that seeing what is actually happening on the front line and hearing from the officers, allows me to make more informed and better contributions to the public debate," he said.

"I've seen what officers are doing on the frontline. We've visited the town and seen how working together with other partners can make a big difference to investigations.

(Nick Thomas-Symonds MP joined Cwmbran officers for a day on the beat as part of the 'Give a Day to Policing Scheme'.)

"We've also looked more generally at issues on the edges of the town centre, whether that's in terms of anti-social behaviour or drug issues; all the things affecting people's lives today.

"What has really helped me today, is seeing not just the challenge that is out there, but the real professionalism and passion of our police officers on the frontline who are doing all they can to tackle those challenges."

Inspector Phil O'Connell, who covers the Cwmbran and Pontypool area, met Mr Thomas-Symonds before he spent the day with officers.

He said: "It is a pleasure to host Mr Thomas-Symonds in Cwmbran today - we both act in the interest of our communities we serve and share many of the same goals and priorities. It is beneficial for MPs to experience policing for themselves and it is vital that we work together."