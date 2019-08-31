THIS week's from the archives is a special remembrance of Diana, Princess of Wales.

The former wife of Prince Charles was killed in a car crash in Paris on August 31, 1997, 22 years ago.

To remember 'the people's princess', we had a look through our archives and found some images of the princess from visits to Newport and Cardiff.

South Wales Argus:

(Princess Diana on a visit to Newport in November 1984)

South Wales Argus:

(Princess Diana with Prince Charles and Glamorgan cricketers Greg Thomas (right), John Hopkins and captain Hugh Morris (left) before Glamorgan's centenary game against Gloucestershire. July 1987. Picture: Malcolm Morgan)

South Wales Argus:

(Lady Diana enjoying Wales v France in February 1994)

South Wales Argus:

(Princess Diana's signature from her visit with then-husband Prince Charles to Tredegar House on October 29, 1981)

READ MORE:

South Wales Argus:

(Princess Diana meets performers after a show at the New Theatre in Cardiff in October 1982)

South Wales Argus:

(Lady Diana at Wales v France in February 1994)

South Wales Argus:

(Princess Diana meeting Glamorgan cricketers before their centenary match with Gloucestershire in Cardiff in July 1987)

South Wales Argus:

(Princess Diana on a visit to Cardiff in April 1986)