THIS week's from the archives is a special remembrance of Diana, Princess of Wales.

The former wife of Prince Charles was killed in a car crash in Paris on August 31, 1997, 22 years ago.

To remember 'the people's princess', we had a look through our archives and found some images of the princess from visits to Newport and Cardiff.

(Princess Diana on a visit to Newport in November 1984)

(Princess Diana with Prince Charles and Glamorgan cricketers Greg Thomas (right), John Hopkins and captain Hugh Morris (left) before Glamorgan's centenary game against Gloucestershire. July 1987. Picture: Malcolm Morgan)

(Lady Diana enjoying Wales v France in February 1994)

(Princess Diana's signature from her visit with then-husband Prince Charles to Tredegar House on October 29, 1981)

(Princess Diana meets performers after a show at the New Theatre in Cardiff in October 1982)

(Lady Diana at Wales v France in February 1994)

(Princess Diana meeting Glamorgan cricketers before their centenary match with Gloucestershire in Cardiff in July 1987)

(Princess Diana on a visit to Cardiff in April 1986)