HOUSE prices in Wales have risen at a significantly higher rate than the UK average in the last three months - and are now at the highest level ever - according to the latest figures.

The average price of a house in Wales is now £160,406.96 - up by 4.6 per cent, or more than £7,000 - on the first three months of this year. This is the highest average house price in Wales since records began.

In contrast, the average house price across the UK as a whole rose by 1.5 per cent over the same period, now standing at £215,909.53.

READ MORE:

The figures were revealed in Nationwide's House Price Index, which is calculated using the building society’s own data compiled from their mortgage lending.

They have been publishing house price data since 1952.

In the past five years, the average house prices in Wales have risen 10.9 per cent – or by £15,706.39.

However, this rise is lower than the UK average, which, over the same period, was 11.1 per cent – or £21,651.46.

In May, it was revealed house prices across the UK had slumped, with consumer confidence remaining "subdued”.

Robert Gardner, Nationwide's chief economist, said: “While house price growth has remained fairly stable, there have been mixed signals from the property market in recent months.

“Surveyors report that new buyer enquiries have increased a little, though key consumer confidence indicators remain subdued.

“Data on the number of property transactions points to a slowdown in activity, though the number of mortgages approved for house purchase has remained broadly stable.

“Housing market trends will remain heavily dependent on developments in the broader economy. In the near term, healthy labour market conditions and low borrowing costs will provide underlying support, though uncertainty is likely to continue to exert a drag on sentiment and activity.”