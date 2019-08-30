GWENT Police are appealing for information following the theft of more than £25,000 worth of farming equipment in Abergavenny.
The items were taken from a property on Old Hereford Road in the town.
The police statement continued: "Between 9pm on Friday, August 9, and 9am on Saturday, August 10, unknown offenders gained entry to the property by force, removing a number of high-value items from two sheds on the site.
"The items taken include:
- A carbonised sheep trailer
- Two quad bikes
- Two peckers
- Three disc cutters
- Three chain saws
- A petrol jet washer
"Anyone who has any information in relation to these items is asked to call 101 quoting log 223 of 10/8/19 or send a direct message to our Facebook or Twitter social media accounts. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 111 555."
