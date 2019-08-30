PLANS for a new poultry building housing 32,000 birds near Newport are facing rejection, despite the majority of people voicing support for the scheme.

Permission for a free-range egg production unit is being sought at Castle Farm in Bishton Road, Bishton.

A building measuring 149 metres long, 20 metres wide and 6.7 metres high would contain 32,000 birds, a service area, office and egg store under the plans set to be decided by Newport City Council.

The proposal is aimed at helping to secure the future of Castle Farm and could create several jobs.

An area of pasture for the birds would be electric fenced to keep out predators such as foxes.

The birds will be kept as a laying flock for 14 months and then completely replaced, according to the plans.

The plan is for eggs to be collected three times a week by a 7.5 tonne lorry.

Since the plans were lodged 25 people have written in support of the scheme, while just two have objected.

Those in support say the scheme will allow a local farmer to diversify their business and meet an increased demand for free-range eggs.

Ward councillor Martyn Kellaway has also supported the application, saying it would create several jobs.

However council planning officers have recommended the plans are rejected due to concerns over the building’s visual impact.

While acknowledging the plans have “undoubted merit” – helping the farm business and meeting the latest standards of animal welfare – they have concluded the benefits do not outweigh their concerns.

A council report says the proposed shed would be “noticeably out of scale with existing agricultural buildings” in the area.

The report outlines fears the development would have an impact on walkers using the surrounding area which is described as “rural and very pleasant with limited intrusion from man-made structures.”

“Overall although finely balanced officers consider that the adverse impact on visual amenity particularly of users of the public rights of way in the area and upon the landscape character of the locality mean that the proposal should be refused permission,” the report adds.

Newport council’s planning committee will consider the plans at a meeting on Wednesday, September 4.