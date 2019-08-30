VANDALS have been causing a trail of destruction across a Gwent town.

Two separate locations in Ebbw Vale - Christ Church, and the Eugene Cross Park home of the town's cricket and rugby clubs - were targeted last weekend, with vandals causing a significant amount of damage to both sites.

And since then the rugby club was targeted twice more with windows damaged and bins lit on fire.

The break in at Christ Church was the second one in two months, leaving members of the community frustrated. And Ebbw Vale Cricket Club had also been the target of multiple attacks of vandalism at their Eugene Cross Park home.

Church warden Rod Davies said: “Luckily there was no money on the premises, in the last break-in there was £250 taken, this time, an ornament was stolen.”

(Damage done to a door inside Christchurch Church in Ebbw Vale)

Mr Davies explained the criminals had done more damage to the inside of the building.

“The church is a grade I-listed building and is very expensive to maintain, particularly as the gothic revival style has unique structural features which only a few know how to repair and replace.

“Why would someone want to do this? We won’t close Christ Church if that is their plan. We will get repairs done and try to make the church more secure without disrupting the structure.”

(Panels have been kicked in on a door in Christchurch Church in Ebbw Vale)

Nick Pepper, secretary at Ebbw Vale Cricket Club, is just as frustrated as Mr Davies. He said: “Its been going on for a few years now.

“I understand an isolated incident, but last weekend was just blatant vandalism, and this is where we need to be asking questions.”

(Broken gates are just one of the things damaged at Eugene Cross Park)

Blaenau Gwent Neighbourhood Sergeant Neil Pigeon confirmed police are investigating the full details of the Christ Church incident and have asked for anyone who has any information to contact the force on 101, quoting log number 162 of August 22.

(The windows at the back of the rugby stand at Eugene Cross Park have been replaced recently. Now they need to be replaced again after being smashed on the weekend)

He also confirmed that multiple reports of anti-social behaviour and criminal damage have been reported from Eugene Cross Park.

Sergeant Pigeon added: “A patrol plan is in place for the area and I will make sure that there is a visible presence over the weekend but I’d like to remind residents, if you witness vandalism or anti-social behaviour in your area, to please call 101 or you can also send a direct message to our Gwent Police Facebook or Twitter social media pages.”

Information can also be reported anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via crimestoppers-uk.org