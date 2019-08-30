PLANS to demolish housing for over 55s which is no longer deemed fit for purpose and build affordable family homes instead have been given the green light.

Following a review of accommodation for over 55s in Pill, sheltered housing in Kirby Daniel Court was deemed “no longer fit for purpose.”

Accommodation for older people will instead be provided elsewhere within the ward, with the existing 33 flats demolished.

Proposals approved this week by Newport council will see 16 three-bedroom houses built on the site, arranged as eight pairs of semi-detached properties.

A new road off Charlotte Drive will also be built to access the homes.

The homes will be managed by a housing association and will be 100 per cent “affordable housing.”

A council report says: “The re-development of this site which is no longer fit for purpose in order to provide 100 per cent affordable family housing is welcomed in an area of high housing need.

“The opportunity to close alleyways which have poor surveillance and have potential for anti-social behaviour; and to provide a central footpath through the site which would have improved surveillance is also considered to be a positive contribution to the surrounding area.”

Each house will have a small front garden and two off-street parking spaces under the plans.

The proposals also include planting trees on either side of the planned footpath leading to the site.

Another footpath, which runs from houses in Capel Crescent, would be closed to avoid potential anti-social behaviour due to a lack of “natural surveillance” from neighbouring properties.

Two parking spaces per house, and four visitor spaces would be provided, which is an improvement as there is currently no off-street parking.

The site is located close to a school and facilities in Commercial Street a short walk away, making it a “sustainable” location.

The application was approved by a delegated decision rather than at a planning committee meeting.