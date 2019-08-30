A BOY accused of robbing a drug dealer at knifepoint has been accused of throwing his co-defendant “under the bus” during their trial.

The 17-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, and Joshua Farmer, aged 18, of Howard Close, Newport, are alleged to have attacked Abu Bakar Kahim.

A Cardiff Crown Court jury has heard claims the pair robbed the complainant during a “drug deal gone wrong” when trying to buy cannabis in Caerleon.

MORE NEWS:

Giving evidence, the youth said Farmer and a third man called Ethan Clayden assaulted Mr Kahim after they dragged him out of his BMW 118 SE.

The 17-year-old added he was “seriously shocked” by their alleged actions.

In cross-examination, Farmer’s barrister Nigel Fryer accused the boy of trying to buy drugs from Mr Kahim and then becoming involved in a fight with him.

He put it to the youth: “Something went wrong that night – he was trying to rip you off.

“You became involved in a scuffle with him and (Farmer) came over and punched the man.”

The 17-year-old denied this.

Mr Fryer continued: “Something went wrong between you and Mr Kahim when you were doing the drug deal.”

The boy told the jury he was not involved in buying any cannabis.

The barrister then put forward to the youth that: “You have chosen to throw Joshua Farmer under the bus, haven’t you?”

Again the 17-year-old rejected this.

Farmer and the youth are also accused of torching the alleged victim’s BMW after it crashed in Llangybi, near Usk.

The defendants deny robbery and arson, allegedly committed in November 2017.

The jury were told that the two initially claimed they were abducted by two Asian males and said they only escaped after the BMW crashed.

Prosecutor Nik Strobl said the vehicle was intentionally set on fire by the defendants “to destroy evidence linking them to the earlier crime”.

The jury heard that Farmer will not be giving evidence in his own defence.

The trial before the judge, Recorder Simon Mills, continues.