A MAN from Cwmbran has started an initiative to create top-notch fishing kits from donated equipment for children in the area.

Kevin Clark, 36, from Cwmbran - a keen fisherman - is providing fishing gear to children around the community in a bid to steer them in the right direction by developing a hobby.

The movement started around a month ago, and Mr Clark has already kitted out more than 40 children.

(Kevin Clarke with his two sons, Gethin and Evan Clarke and their big catch)

Old, unused or branch new equipment such as fishing boxes, weight and floats, nets and more is donated by other fishers, and the youngsters receiving them don't have to pay a penny, with the scheme funded entirely by donations and Mr Clark himself.

(One of the kits with a new rod, new reel, chair, landing net, keep net, selection of hooks, bait box and net bag)

The idea came about two years ago when Mr Clark posted a message on Facebook asking for any donations of fishing equipment for a friend, and many keen anglers got in touch.

“I realised that there was a niche there and wanted to take it further,” he said.

Mr Clark wants to be a helping hand to the younger generation of anglers who want to fish, but haven’t got the equipment they need.

“I want to do something tidy for the people,” he said.

As someone who has been fishing since he was young, Mr Clark said he now hopes to do a coaching qualification so he can take youngsters out fishing himself and show them the ropes.

Mr Clark has made a Facebook group called ‘The angling initiative’ where those needing a kit can get in contact.