A MACHETE-WIELDING criminal who was chased through a Gwent town by a police officer armed with a Taser in broad daylight has been jailed.

Corey Nightingale was brandishing the two-foot blade while being pursued in Abergavenny as children looked on, Bethan Evans, prosecuting, told Newport Crown Court.

The 21-year-old told detectives after his arrest that the machete was a gift for his uncle.

Miss Evans said Nightingale was spotted by a member of public at Abergavenny railway station putting the large knife down the front of his trousers.

The police were called and the defendant, who was riding a bicycle, fled when he was confronted and began riding towards the town centre.

The prosecutor said: “The defendant discarded his bike and the officer shouted for him to stop as they ran past a number of children into Castle Meadows Park.

“He produced the two-foot blade and turned towards him.

“The officer drew his Taser and ‘red-dotted’ the defendant and informed him of that and he dropped the machete to the floor and ran off.”

A further chase ensued and the policeman had to threaten the use of the stun gun again before he was finally arrested.

Nightingale, of Woodland Crescent, Llanfoist, near Abergavenny, pleaded guilty to the possession of an offensive weapon on July 31.

He also admitted the possession of a class C drug of buprenorphine, a medication used to manage opioid dependence.

Miss Evans said Nightingale had a number of previous convictions and was currently serving an eight-month prison sentence.

That custodial term was imposed at Swansea Crown Court for being in breach of a suspended sentence for burglary and for common assault.

The court heard that Nightingale, represented by Hashim Salmman, was leading a “miserable life”.

Judge Michael Fitton QC told Nightingale: “I have read all the case papers about the blade and you accept that you should not have been carrying it in a public place.

“I accept that you were not using it for any other purpose other than you just had it with you.”

Nightingale was jailed for two months.