A FATHER and son from Pontypool are preparing to trek three mountains in East Asia in memory of his late mother and aunt.

James Evans, along with his father Roger, will be travelling to South Korea, Japan and Taiwan to climb three three mountains - Bukhansen in South Korea, Mount Fuji in Japan and Qixing in Taiwan - with a combined height of more than 5,700 metres.

(James and Roger Evans)

The pair decided to take on the challenge in memory of James' mother and Roger's wife Anne, who passed away at the age of 65 shortly before Christmas last year.

Mrs Evans had been fighting dementia for more than 10 years and in that time the father-and-son team had been undertaking regular charity challenges such as hiking the Inca Trail in Peru and they are even planning on hiking to Everest Base Camp in the near future.

(Anne Evans, who passed away from dementia aged 65)

They are also completing the East Asian challenge in memory of James' Auntie Lynne, Mrs Evans' sister, who passed away from multiple sclerosis.

To date, the pair have raised more than £1,500 for the Alzheimer's Society, with this most recent undertaking having received nearly £400 so far.

Every penny of the money raised will be squally split between the Alzheimer's Society and the MS Society in memory of Mrs Evans and her sister.

James and Roger Evans fly out to the Far East, via Moscow, on September 15 and will spend more than a month completing the challenge - entirely self-funded - before returning to Pontypool on October 22.

"We will be in Japan long enough to take in some of the Rugby World Cup too," said James.

To contribute to James and Roger's fundraising efforts, visit their JustGiving page at justgiving.com/teams/Evs84