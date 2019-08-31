Hannah’s Cake Shop in Risca has only just opened its doors, but is offering some of the tastiest-looking treats in Gwent. BROOKE BOUCHER popped in to find out more.

HANNAH'S Cake Shop is owned by Hannah Brown, 26, and Amy Sandford, 29 - who are engaged to be married.

The couple picked up the keys to their new business in Commercial Street around two months ago, and finally opened the doors on Friday, August 16.

Previously, Miss Brown had only baked for her family and friends as a hobby, and worked as a debt collector for SSE.

(Hannah Brown (R) and Amy Sandford who run Hannah's Cake Shop in Risca. www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk)

However, one day coming home from work she had a sudden revelation.

“I came home one day and said to Amy that I wanted a shop, and six days later I had one,” she said.

The cake shop is based at the former location of Howler’s and Growlers shop.

Miss Brown does the baking on site and says that birthday cakes are the most popular and loves doing all the different flavours.

(One of the birthday cakes made)

She makes cheesecakes, blondies and brownies, as well as classics such as Eccles cakes, ice slices and cream horns.

(Ice slices and cream horns)

Cheesecake is the most popular treat at the moment, with flavours such as strawberry milkshake, Kinder Bueno and Biscoff.

(Vanilla and Biscoff cheesecakes)

Miss Brown hopes to open another four shops, each a lot bigger than the Risca location, so that people can sit in and eat her cakes and drink some coffee.

“I want to open one in Cwmtillery, as there is not much there in terms of cake shops,” she added.

On a weekday, Miss Brown can bake around an average of 84 cupcakes, doubling on a Saturday and can sell out super quick.

(Batch of 12 cupcakes ready to go)

The business also offers children’s parties, where four cupcakes are pre-baked for each child, and each is given the change to decorate them themselves, leaving with a goodie bag full of cake mix, piping bags and decorations so they can take their new found skills home with them and keep on practicing.

Miss Brown hopes to start creating vegan and gluten-free options in store soon too, but they can be made to order if requested.

“Watch this space,” she said.