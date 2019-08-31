MONMOUTH MP David Davies has urged his colleagues in Westminster to back calls for flight tax to be devolved to Wales.

Mr Davies, who is chair of the Welsh Affairs Committee, said now "could be an ideal moment" to devolve Air Passenger Duty (APD) to the Welsh Government.

The Conservative MP has written to Alun Cairns, the secretary of state for Wales; and junior Wales Office minister Kevin Foster; asking them to back the move.

APD is a tax paid on flights outside the UK, calculated based on the distance to the destination.

Although it is devolved to Scotland and Northern Ireland, there is no sign of the UK government passing the same powers to Cardiff Bay.

The Treasury has previously indicated the UK government was concerned about the impact the devolution of APD could have on Bristol Airport.

But Mr Davies said in his letter to Mr Cairns and Mr Foster that, "even if this were true", the Welsh Affairs Committee and the Wales Office exist to “serve the people and interests of Wales, not Bristol”.

In July, a call for APD to be devolved to Wales was backed unanimously by AMs.

Speaking this week, Mr Davies said he had "always been cautious" about devolving extra powers to the Welsh Government, but had "no hesitation about the advantages" regarding APD.

“Devolving APD in Wales would give the Welsh Government the opportunity to cut the tax and make flying cheaper for hard-working families who want a holiday abroad,” he said. “So with a new prime minister and chancellor looking to mitigate the short-term challenges of a hard Brexit, I believe this could be an ideal moment to devolve APD, which would be good for all of Wales.”

Mr Davies said he would be seeking a meeting with the Treasury, following parliament's summer recess in September, but was hoping to secure an “expression of support on this issue” from the Wales Office in the meantime.