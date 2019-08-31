THE weather this weekend looks to start off poorly.

Saturday, for the most part, will be a wet one for a lot of us.

In Newport, it won't be especially cold but steady rainfall until the early afternoon may scupper anything outdoors-related that you may have had planned.

It brightens up later on in the day though and Sunday looks to be the better of the two days with dry, cloudy skies throughout.

In the north of the region, Brynmawr sees much the same picture.

Saturday's rain is likely to stick around for longer but will eventually shift as the day progresses.

On Sunday, it looks like the same story as in Newport. Cloudy but dry for the most part with a risk of showers towards lunchtime but remaining dry for the majority of the day.

Into next week it looks like a similarly mixed bag, with sunshine and showers forecast for the majority of Gwent.