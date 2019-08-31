Hey big spender. Looking for a (not that) little piece of luxury within easy reach of the Welsh capital?

Have a spare £2.5m burning a hole in your pocket? Look no further.

This 5-bed property is located in Michaelston-y-Fedw – to the west of Newport – and is on the market for just under two and a half million pounds.

This sizeable house has been extensively remodelled and extended and comes with everything you’d expect as well as a few things you may not such as an indoor pool and gym.

Stepping inside, you are greeted by an impressive double staircase leading to the expansive upper floors.

The bespoke handmade kitchen is spacious and luxurious with built in appliances including double Belfast sinks, an AGA, electric oven, dishwasher and space for an American style fridge/freezer. There is plentiful storage including a large island with Corian worktop.

The master bedroom is luxurious and substantial with windows to the side and rear, a beautiful en suite with slate tiles, oversized shower, roll-top bath, ‘his and hers’ sinks and wc. There is a large dressing area with separate ‘his and hers’ walk-in wardrobes.

Also to this floor is an impressive cinema/games room with windows to the side and rear, fitted units including a wine fridge and a projector ideal for watching sport, movies or simply relaxing after figuring out which of the sinks is his and/or hers.

The gardens are spectacular and were designed by Peter Dowle’s Howle Hill Nursery, which has won 10 gold medals at the Chelsea Flower Show.

If that wasn’t enough to make you get your wallet out, then head down the Stairs from the inner lobby. This will take you to the first-floor leisure suite, currently set up as a gymnasium with windows to the front and rear. There is a galleried balcony overlooking the impressive indoor swimming pool.

For more information, visit rightmove.co.uk