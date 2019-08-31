THE headteacher of a Newport school which has been in special measures for the past two years has quit, the school has said.

Rhys Evans was the headteacher at St Julian's School for the past 13 years. His replacement, for the meantime, will be Julian Doroszczuk.

In a statement released online, the school said: "Rhys Evans has decided to leave St Julian’s School to take up a leadership role post within another local authority.

“Governors wish him the very best for the future and thank for him for his dedicated service to St Julian’s School for the last 13 years.

"From September 2, 2019, Julian Doroszczuk will join the school as acting headteacher. Mark Tidman will also provide support as interim deputy headteacher. Both have been successful leaders and look forward to working with pupils, staff, governors and the St Julian’s community."

The Newport Conservative group shadow spokeswoman for education Cllr Joan Watkins has said: “This is a very worrying development. The new school term is just about to start in a few days time and the Headmaster has gone.

”This isn’t good news. It is concerning that St.Julians School has spent two years sat in special measures and, although internally there have been some small improvements, there is still no sign of the school coming out of special measures.”

Cllr Watkins added “I believe it is time for a complete clear-out of the board of governors with immediate affect. The council’s cabinet member for education (Cllr Gail Giles) should also seriously consider her position. We have two Newport comprehensive schools in special measures and three ‘red flagged’ by the Welsh Government. This is not good enough.”