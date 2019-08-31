HISTORICAL attractions will be opened to the public across Gwent through September - all free of charge.

Throughout the month, there will be open days as part of Cadw’s ‘Open Doors 2019’ project – part of a wider European Heritage Day’s Programme.

The celebration is Wales’ largest for heritage and will showcase our historical features with re-enactments, performances, tours and much more.

Here's a list of places to visit for free in September:

--Tredegar Town Clock

For one day only, you will be able to go inside Tredegar Town Clock on September 7. The clock is a main focal point for the town and as long as you are fit and able to climb the stairs, you can take a look inside.

(Tredegar Town Clock. Picture: www.christinsley.co.uk)

--Blaenavon Iron Works

On September 7 and 8, Blaenavon ironworks will be opening its doors to the public with free tours of the site at 12pm and 3pm. You will be able to find out how the ironworks worked and became a vital part in Wales’ industrial lifestyle.

(Blaenavon Ironworks. Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk)

--Chepstow Castle

The castle will have three guided tours on both September 14 and 15, at 11am, 1pm and 3pm. You will be able to find out all about how the castle has changed since 1067 and all the goings on throughout history.

(Chepstow Castle. Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk)

--Newport Cathedral

You will also be able to tour Newport Cathedral on September 14, with a free lunchtime concert by organist Michael Szostak and get the chance to go up into the tower.

(Newport Cathedral. Picture: Bob Paul)

--Tredegar House

Tredegar House’s walled gardens and mansion will be open to the public for free on Saturday, September 14, so you can explore the building and its gardens.

(Tredegar House. Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk)

--Caerleon Baths, Amphitheatre and Barracks

A Roman expert will take you on a tour of Caerleon Baths, Amphitheatre and Barracks on September 21 and 22. The tours, at 11am and 1pm each day, will let you find out all about the history of one of the Roman’s biggest and most important military sites in Europe.

September 28 and 29 will see Risca Museum open its doors. The volunteer run building will be putting more artefacts on display that are not usually available to view on its normal Saturday opening times. September 29 will allow you to go on a short walk and talk on the Risca Long Bridge.

(Risca Museum at Oxford House. Picture: Jon Bevan)

--St Mary’s Church in Risca

Also on September 28, Risca’s St Mary’s Church will be open to the public, who will get the chance to view parish records and find out about the Roman remains found under the building. Also, in Risca, the choir hall will open for the first time as part of the Open Doors on the same day.