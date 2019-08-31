OUR Dog of the Week is Poppy, a bichon frise.

This little lady is five years old, and has been at Newport City Dogs Home for just over a week.

Poppy is a very shy little girl. She has lived with children, but she startles easily and she would really love a quiet and calm household.

Poppy is a little on the chubby side, but hiding inside this timid little pooch there’s a a fun-loving little dog who would love to find her inner puppy again.

Poppy’s dazzling white coat won’t look after itself, and if you are interested in adopting her, please remember to factor in the cost of a regular trip to the groomers.

For more information, or if you’d like to meet Poppy please contact the staff at Newport City Dogs Home on 01633 290902.