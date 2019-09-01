THIS is lovely Tammy who was left in a garden in Trevethin.

When she was collected by a Cats Protection volunteer collected her it was thought she was between three and four months old, but when the vet spayed her, she discovered she was pregnant, meaning she must have been around five months.

(Tammy is ready to find a new home after being left pregnant in a garden)

The charity thinks that is probably why she was dumped. She did not eat for three days, but now has a healthy appetite and has been neutered, vaccinated and microchipped, as well as being treated for a bad flea infestation and worms.

(Tammy is excited to be loved by new humans)

She has a gorgeous personality and loves people, including children, but she is not keen on dogs although she was fine around other cats when rescued.

Can you give Tammy the home she deserves after such a sad start?

Call 0345 371 2747.