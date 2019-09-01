OUR Camera Club members always produce incredible photos.

Each month we keep an eye out for our favourites and have the tough job of choosing an overall winner.

In August we were sent countless pictures of wildlife, stunning sceneries and a lot of toys in random places.

After a lot of deliberation, we decided that Vaughan Pugsley's photo of a cygnet stretching its wings on the pond at Tredegar House was our favourite of the month.

(WINNER: A cygnet stretching its wings at Tredegar House. Picture: Vaughan Pugsley)

We also chose six other images that were top contenders to show you just a fraction of the talent in our Camera Club.

Keeping on the swan theme, we have this picture of a family taking a walk around Cwmbran Pond:

(WALK: A family of swans and cygnets take a stroll around Cwmbran Pond. Picture - Alan Phillips)

Heritage on show here with this photo of Folley Tower:

(ICONIC: Folley Tower in Pontypool stands out. Picture: Steve Doolan)

The Milky Way was visible over Torfaen and captured beautifully here:

(FASCINATING: The Milky Way visible over Cefn Coch and Coity. Picture: Stuart John Baldwin)

Newport's beauty was on display:

(NIGHT: Newport all lit up. Picture: Jason Silverback)

Furry friends always go down well:

(RELAXING: Rebel is all tired out after a walk in Beechwood Park, Newport. Picture: Gavin Leonard Johnson)

Our camera club members have been enjoying taking their small friends out and about.

Here, Thor is getting ready to take on a snail with the backdrop of the iconic Transporter Bridge:

(BATTLE: Thor is ready to take on the snail in front of the Transporter Bridge. Picture: Paul Morris)