A REVELLER with a history of binge drinking and violence escaped an immediate jail sentence after knocking out another pub customer with a single punch.

David Rigden, 40, from Newport, attacked Thomas Andrew McKenzie in Bettws’ Nightingale bar, the city’s crown court heard.

Jeffrey Jones, prosecuting, said the victim had little recollection of the assault which happened on a Friday evening last November.

He told Judge Michael Fitton QC: “(The victim) next remembers being in the ambulance and then being woken up his partner the following day.

“The punch knocked him out. When his head hit the ground, he was probably already unconscious.”

Mr Jones said Ridgen and Mr McKenzie had known each other for 25 years and their initial contact that night appeared to be friendly before the violence erupted.

The victim suffered a graze to the back of his head and suffered headaches and nausea following the attack, the court heard.

MORE NEWS:

The defendant, of Tamar Close, Bettws, pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm, committed on Friday, November 2.

Rigden, who holds a “responsible job”, had a similar conviction for actual bodily harm, one for grievous bodily harm for being involved in another pub fight, affray and public disorder.

Ben Waters, mitigating, said his client had not been in trouble with the law for 15 years.

He added: “This has had an extremely sobering effect on him. The defendant has previous issues with alcohol and binge drinking.”

Mr Waters told the court the defendant had self-referred himself to the Gwent Drug and Alcohol Service last year.

Rigden was jailed for four months, suspended for 12 months, and ordered to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work in the community.

Judge Fitton told the defendant: “You have got a side to you prone to aggression and violence when you are pushed but you have been out of trouble for some time.

“You are an intelligent and articulate man who should know better.

“You are a man with a job, a family and financial responsibilities. You have disgraced yourself.

“The consequences for you could clearly have been far worse.”

He said there appeared to be “more good than bad” in the defendant and added: “I hope I won’t see you again.”

The defendant must also pay £350 prosecution costs and a £115 victim surcharge.