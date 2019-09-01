A HISTORIC historic 16th century former pub in the heart of Monmouth which called last orders some years ago has been put up for sale.

The sprawling former alehouse, most recently known as The Vine Tree but earlier as The Coach and Horses, has served centuries of drinkers and travellers on Monmouth’s main thoroughfare, Monnow Street, which stretches from Shire Hall to Monnow Bridge.

The property is set over three floors and is set within a large plot including a good-size rear garden providing side and rear access.

A timber storage unit, large former toilet block, off-road parking are also at the rear of the building.

The property has an entrance hall, former bar areas, lounge area, two additional rooms and a kitchen on the ground floor. On the first floor are six further rooms and a bathroom and on the second floor are four more rooms.

Steeped in history, 57 Monnow Street, Monmouth, is being sold this month (September) by Newport-based Paul Fosh Auctions and is listed with a guide price of £620,000-plus.

Ryan Saunders, of Paul Fosh Auctions who is handling the sale, said: “This former public house, which has substantial parts dating from the 16th century, is in a prominent position on the high street in Monmouth. It’s a significant, historic building in the heart of the border town which must have witnessed all manner of comings and goings in the county town over the past centuries.

“Most recently the property has operated as the All Our Yesterdays shop selling antiques, jewellery, trinkets, retro collectables and vintage clothing.

“This generous sized property would offer huge potential for conversion, subject to planning. Planning permission has previously been granted for the property to be converted to a pair of shops on the ground floor with a separate flat above.”

The pub, originally two buildings, was one of the longest surviving inns in the town being renamed The Vine Tree in 1820.

In 1828 records show that the former pub was made up of a brewhouse, stables, cellars and gardens. When the Vine Tree was sold in 1842 details of occupations of people living in the lane at the rear of the inn revealed a gunsmith, a cabinet maker, a tailor, a flax dresser, a baker, a glazier and a tea dealer.

The property will be offered for sale at Paul Fosh Auctions on Thursday, September 12, at The Cardiff North Hotel, Llanedyrn, Cardiff, starting at 5pm.