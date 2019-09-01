A FORMER soldier has successfully rebuilt his woodland haven for armed forces veterans in a new location after the original one was demolished in November.

Mike Allen, 38, originally built and was living in the cabin in Wattsville, near Crosskeys, but it was demolished after planning permission had not been granted.

(Mike Allen did most of the building of the cabin himself. Picture: Joshua Rhys Photography)

(Former soldier Mike Allen at his newly built cabin on the mountain above Wattsville. Picture: Mark Lewis)

He has now rebuilt the cabin on private land – given to him by the landowners – in Mynyddislwyn, Blackwood.

“After the first cabin was knocked down, I was put in touch with some landowners and explained that it wasn’t just going to be me there and that it was going to be a place to go for many veterans struggling with mental health, they agreed straight away.

“I started building on December 31 and the cabin is much stronger now,” he said.

(Mike Allen taking the time to make sure everything is in place. Picture: Joshua Rhys Photography)

Mr Allen, who suffers from PTSD, mainly built the cabin himself but had help for a day every couple of weeks. He wants the cabin to be a place where veterans can go to relax when they are having a bad day and plans to turn the cabin into a place for work.

(Former soldier Mike Allen at his newly built cabin on the mountain above Wattsville. Picture: Mark Lewis)

READ MORE:

After retiring from the Royal Welsh Regiment in 2014, he found it hard to come back to civilian life. He said: “I found that seeing a counsellor did not work for me.

“So, I want to try and help others by providing a place where they can learn about mental health through workshops, have an adapted workplace where they can ply trades including tree planting, building drywalls or animal care.

“But the main aim is to have a place that they know they can go to. If they are having a really bad day or fall into a bad situation, they know that there is a sleeping bag and food there so they can sleep through or just relax the bad mood away and not make any rash decisions.”

While the main bulk of the project has been run by Mr Allen, there is also a community feel with various people and businesses coming forward to help.

(Despite doing most of the work himself, Mr Allen admits he had a bit of help at times. Picture: Joshua Rhys Photography)

Mr Allen has also set up a good partnership with Natural Resources Wales, which are now helping in any way it can.

Peter Cloke, land management team leader for Natural Resources Wales, said: “Over the last few months we have been meeting Mike Allen and some of the group who are supporting him to discuss how the land we manage can be used to help rehabilitate military veterans.

(Former soldier Mike Allen at his newly built cabin on the mountain above Wattsville. Picture: Mark Lewis)

“We’re looking forward to developing these ideas with the group or charity he’s looking to set up, so that veterans can carry out practical conservation and recreation projects such as tree planting, dry stone walling and footpath repairs.”

Mr Allen has also set up a fundraising page to help with the project.