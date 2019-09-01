A BOMB disposal team was called in yesterday evening after a suspicious package was found in Cwmbran.

Police were called at about 5.10pm on August 31 to a report of a "suspicious package" in St David's Road, near the Morrisons supermarket.

Roads were closed and a cordon was put in place.

More than six hours later, at about 11.30pm, police announced the package "is not an explosive device and doesn’t pose any risk to the public", and the cordon was taken down and roads re-opened.

Chief inspector Paul Jackson said, “We would like to thank the community for their patience and support whilst enquiries were carried out. Our priority at all times was ensuring everyone’s safety whilst trying to minimise any disruption.”